America has sent five rovers to Mars -- when will humans follow?

NASA’s Perseverance rover on the surface of Mars and one of the rover's wheels after landing on February 18, 2021.

Photo credit: NASA

By  AFP

With its impeccable landing on Thursday, NASA's Perseverance became the fifth rover to reach Mars -- so when can we finally expect the long-held goal of a crewed expedition to materialise? 

