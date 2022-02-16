Alarm as church finds out priest used wrong baptism words for 26 years

Pope Francis (centre) baptizes a woman during a past Easter Vigil at St Peter's basilica. It was recently discovered that a US priest had been performing the first sacrament of Catholic life with the words, "We baptize you," instead of the Vatican-sanctioned "I baptize you."

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Thousands of Catholics in the United States may have to be re-baptized after the church discovered a priest had gotten one word wrong in the blessing for decades -- invalidating the rite.

