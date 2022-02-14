Snake on a plane: Jet forced to divert

The snake was spotted slithering through the overhead lights. 

Photo credit: Fotosearch

By  AFP

An AirAsia passenger plane was forced to divert and make an unscheduled landing after a snake was spotted slithering through the overhead lights, the Malaysian budget carrier confirmed Monday.

