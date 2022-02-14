Killed for witchcraft, Scotland's forgotten victims find a voice

Founder of "Witches of Scotland" Claire Mitchell and Zoe Venditozzi

Founder of "Witches of Scotland" Claire Mitchell and member Zoe Venditozzi in the Howff Cemetery in Dundee, Scotland, on January 30, 2022. The two are fighting for pardons for those executed for witchcraft, the vast majority of whom were women.

Dundee

