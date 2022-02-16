Prince Andrew settles sex assault lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre

Prince Andrew

Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, on April 11, 2021 in Windsor, England and Virginia Giuffre on October 22, 2019 in New York City. Prince Andrew and his accuser Virginia Giuffre have settled a sexual assault lawsuit, according to a court filing February 15, 2022. 

Photo credit: Courtesy | AFP

Prince Andrew and his longtime accuser Virginia Giuffre have settled a sexual assault lawsuit for an undisclosed sum, a US court filing showed Tuesday, sparing the disgraced British royal the public humiliation of a trial.

