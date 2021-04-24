Airfares soar, private jets in demand as rich Indians flee Covid

India

People crowd at a bus station in New Delhi on April 20, 2021, to leave for their native places as India battles a record-breaking spike in coronavirus infections.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Airfares soared and demand for private jets boomed Friday as Indians who could afford it scrambled to escape a Covid surge before flights to the United Arab Emirates shut down.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Love and hate in times of syphilis; from Karen Blixen to Adolf Hitler

  2. BBI: Uhuru, Raila reject MPs’ verdict

  3. EACC goes for governor's Sh600m properties

  4. Mudavadi: Why I'm the best person to succeed Uhuru

  5. Uganda proposes more tax on fuel

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.