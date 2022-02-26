Afghan universities reopen, but few women return

Taliban fighters stand guard at the main gate of Laghman University in Laghman province on February 2, 2022. 

Photo credit: Mohd Rasfan | AFP

By  AFP

Afghanistan's main universities reopened Saturday six months after the Taliban returned to power, but only a trickle of women returned to now-segregated classes.

