World reacts to Israel-Gaza war

Countries around the world have condemned a wave of Palestinian attacks by land, sea and air that Israel's army says left more than 200 dead.

Some countries also called for a de-escalation of the conflict, after Israel launched air strikes and other military operations targeting Gaza that Palestinian authorities say killed more than 230 people.

"We are at war," Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said when he vowed severe retaliation after Hamas's surprise assault.

Here is a roundup of the reactions:

President Joe Biden said US support for Israel was "rock solid and unwavering."

"The United States stands with Israel," Biden said in a televised statement at the White House, flanked by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"We will not ever fail to have their back."

A White House official said talks with Israel on military aid were "very much underway".

A senior adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei expressed support for the attack, calling it a "proud operation".

"We support this operation," Yahya Rahim Safavi said, quoted by ISNA news agency.

Safavi expressed backing for the Palestinian militants "until the liberation of Palestine and Jerusalem".

At a parliament session on Saturday, Iranian lawmakers chanted "Down with Israel", "Down with America" and

"Welcome Palestine", according to a video published by the Tasnim news agency.

Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry said: "The Kingdom calls for an immediate halt to the escalation between the two sides, protection of civilians, and self-control".

"The Kingdom is reminded of its repeated warnings of the dangers of an explosive situation as a result of the continued occupation and deprivation of the Palestinian people of their legitimate rights," it added.

The UN's human rights chief Volker Turk said: "I call for an immediate stop to the violence, and appeal to all sides and key countries in the region to de-escalate to avoid further bloodshed."

He said he was "deeply concerned at reports that Israeli civilians have been taken hostage".

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said: "I unequivocally condemn the attack carried out by Hamas terrorists against Israel."

"It is terrorism in its most despicable form. Israel has the right to defend itself against such heinous attacks," she said.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said "this horrific violence must stop immediately. Terrorism and violence solve nothing. The EU expresses its solidarity with Israel in these difficult moments."