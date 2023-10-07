Israeli army launches retaliatory air strikes on Gaza
What you need to know:
- More than 5,000 rockets were fired from the Palestinian territory into Israel killing one person.
Israel's army carried out at least two air strikes on the Gaza Strip Saturday, an AFP journalist reported, after barrages of rockets were fired from the Palestinian territory into Israel.
More than 5,000 rockets had been fired so far from the Gaza Strip, the armed wing of Hamas which controls the blockaded coastal enclave said. Medics said the rocket fire killed at least one Israeli, a woman in her 60s.
More follows