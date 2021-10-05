Woman in Sh96m fraud case tells court brother, Don Bosco Gichana, hatched plot

Gladys Moraa

Ms Gladys Moraa on October 5, 2021 when she appeared in court where she is charged with fraudulently receiving over Sh96 million from Fina Bank Limited.

Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

A non-executive director of a construction company accused of fraudulently receiving over Sh96 million from Fina Bank Limited (FBL) — now Guaranty Trust Bank Kenya — broke down before Milimani Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi while defending herself.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.