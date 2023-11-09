Woman in court for destroying ex-lover's car after he declined to open for her

A 23-year-old woman who allegedly smashed her ex-boyfriend's Mercedes and caused Sh207,000 damage after he refused to let her into his house has been charged with malicious damage to property.

Pamela Macharia is accused of willfully destroying property by damaging the vehicle belonging to a Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detective, Mr. Johnson Kea.

Mr. Kea claimed he had dumped her after a short-lived relationship.

Ms. Macharia is accused of destroying a windscreen valued at Sh86,000, a car screen valued at Sh80,000, a right rear light valued at Sh25,000 and a side mirror valued at Sh16,000 – all valued at Sh207,000 – at East Capital Apartments on November 7.

Mr. Kea was at his house when Ms. Macharia knocked on the door and when he opened it and found that it was she who had knocked, he refused to let her in. She had turned up at his house uninvited and allegedly drunk.

Mr. Kea called security guards manning the apartment gate to escort Ms. Macharia out of the apartment complex, but she offered to leave on her own.

The complainant later heard someone banging on a metal object and went to investigate, only to find Ms Macharia destroying his car. He ran to the car park and when Ms Macharia saw him, she allegedly made her way to the gate. She was detained by security guards.

The complainant rushed to report the matter to the police and Ms Macharia was arrested.

The detective told colleagues at Mowlem Police Station that he had broken up with the suspect after dating her for three months.

The two had met online, where the Mr, Kea was her customer, and he had bought several items from her before the business relationship turned into a love affair.

Ms Macharia denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Hellen Okwani of the Makadara Law Courts, claiming she had been married to the detective for more than three years.

She told the court that she was one month pregnant with his child, but prosecutor Levy Mwandawiro said according to details in the case file, the two had been dating for three months.

Ms. Okwani remanded the suspect in custody at the police station on November 10 and ordered a pregnancy test to ascertain whether Ms. Macharia was pregnant. The magistrate also ordered a report from a probation officer to assist in setting bail conditions.



