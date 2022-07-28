Wilson Airport to be temporarily closed for military event

Domestic carriers operating from Wilson Airport in Nairobi have rescheduled their flights following a military event near the airport’s airspace.

The airspace will be closed on Thursday, July 28 and Friday, August 5, with the closure expected to affect a number of flights, especially those used by tourists visiting various parts of the country.

“The airspace will be closed on Thursday from 10am to 4pm and again on Friday from 10am to 4pm,” said the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA).

According to KDF, the event which President Uhuru Kenyatta will grace will be for the consecration, presentation and trooping of the colours by the 21 Battalion, the Kenya Rifles and will take place at Ulinzi Complex, Lang’ata, Nairobi.

Airlines operating scheduled services and charter flights from the airport, such as Safarilink and Air Kenya are now making arrangements to either reschedule their flights or rebook passengers for departures on subsequent days. Passengers booked on those two days are also being advised to contact the respective reservation departments.

Airlines such as Safarilink have already rescheduled their flight following the temporary disruption and urged its customers to take the early morning flights as well the afternoon flights