William Ruto hits out at CA over SIM card registration
Deputy President William Ruto has criticised Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) for subjecting Kenyans to unnecessary pain of long queues as they rush to register their SIM cards.
Dr Ruto has urged the agency to extend the deadline for SIM card registration from April 15 to December.
The ongoing countrywide registration of SIM cards has caused uproar and confusion among Kenyans, even as many rushed to beat the April 15 deadline.
Mobile service provider Safaricom said that all subscribers will be required to register their identity details afresh and in person, even as Airtel and Telkom encouraged their customers to upload their details online.
More to follow…