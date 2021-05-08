Will Nairobi and its environs ever have a regular supply of water?

Eng Nahason Maingi Muguna, Managing Director Nairobi City Water And Sewerage Co. Ltd,

By  Walter Menya

 Mukuru Kwa Njenga residents have been unable to access clean drinking water for months due to collusion between your officers and cartels. Please help us. Eric Ambuche, Embakasi South

