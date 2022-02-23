Rice

It is going to cost more to serve a plate of rice, with prices expected to rise in the coming days due to high production costs.

| File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Why your plate of rice will soon cost more

mugo
logo (13)

By  Irene Mugo  &  Mercy Mwende

It is going to cost more to serve a plate of rice, with prices expected to rise in the coming days due to high production costs.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.