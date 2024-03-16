Ardhi House

Why you’ll pay more in land transactions

Ardhi House in Nairobi. The Ministry of Lands is introducing a raft of charges in land transactions, including rent on freehold land every 10 years.

Photo credit: File
edwinmutai_img

By  Edwin Mutai

Parliamentary Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Ministry of Lands is seeking to amend a raft of regulations.
  • The ministry will charge Sh3,000 for re-establishing a missing boundary.

