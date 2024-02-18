Chief Government Pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor

Why top pathologist Johansen Oduor loves spending time with the dead

Chief Government Pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor during a press briefing at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on January 11, 2023, after he conducted a postmortem on the body of Edwin Kipruto alias Chiloba.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (3)

By  Leon Lidigu

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In his long profession, Dr Oduor said, he had learnt that human beings misunderstand death and the place of pathology.
  • He insists on two rules; first, everything is by the book and, secondly, the dead must be given all the dignity.

Please subscribe to view this article

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Jael Mbogo: The trrailblazer who forced Mwai Kibaki out of Bahati

    Jael Mbogo

  2. PREMIUM I forgive ‘Jowie’ for killing my daughter

    Bishop Paul Ngarama and Monica Kimani

  3. PREMIUM Raila Odinga: ‘It's our turn to lead Africa’

    Raila Odinga

  4. PREMIUM Irony of lawyer-led transfer of ex-minister Njenga Karume's land invalidated

    Kimuri Housing Company Limited director Margaret Wambui Ngugi

  5. PREMIUM Eurobond debt and how Kenya landed in financial stress

    Eurobond