potatoes

Bags of potatoes weighing more than 80kg packed by the roadside in Mariashoni, Nakuru County, on January 5, 2021. 

| John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Why potato farmers are vulnerable to broker exploitation

By  Waikwa Maina

Nation Media Group

By December last year, shortly before Christmas, Mr Geofrey Mwaniki, from Kinangop, sold a 50kg bag of potatoes for Sh1,500.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.