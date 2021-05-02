Nakuru farmers adopt electronic system to sell their produce

Potatoes

Potatoes at Biston trading centre, Njoro Sub-County ready for transportation to the market.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

Mr Joseph Koinange makes daily trips to a private milk processor in Nakuru to demand his dues after delivering 5,000 litres of milk. The processor is not keen to pay him as it is facing financial challenges.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. Winnie Miseda: From selling chapatis to head of HR

  2. Nakuru farmers adopt electronic system to sell their produce

  3. Kebs warns of fake mattresses

  4. Cash-strapped Kenya Power seeks lender to refinance it

  5. Golden coffee years back as earnings rise

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.