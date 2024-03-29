President Ruto in Riyadh

Why opposition has reignited debate on Sh200bn Saudi oil deal

President William Ruto with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman at the King Abdul Aziz International Conference Centre in Riyadh in October, 2023. 

Photo credit: Courtesy | PCS

By  Roselyne Obala

What you need to know:

  • Kenya paid over Sh210 billion to the Gulf companies under the G2G import credit scheme.
  • Sifuna wants government to name banks guaranteeing the fuel import purchases agreements under the G2G deal.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM A tale of two Easters

  2. PREMIUM Inside Kenya’s new strategy to combat terrorism

    Westgate attack

  3. PREMIUM Why Jumia is on DCI radar

  4. PREMIUM Sh200 'seed' that changed Ellen's fortune

    New Project (41)

  5. PREMIUM Japanese auto giant shakes Kenya’s car spare parts market

    DnSpareParts1605b(2)