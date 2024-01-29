Why lawyers are against setting up of court registries in Huduma centres

A plan by the Judiciary to establish court registries at select Huduma centres has continued to receive opposition from lawyers across the country who term the move as misinformed.

The lawyers argue that it will open doors for quacks and masqueraders as well as interfere with the independence of the judiciary. The roll-out was to begin today in six counties.

Citing lack of sufficient stakeholder engagement, Law Society of Kenya Rift Valley Branch member Aston Muchela, said the decision was ill-timed and poorly executed.

Also Read: JSC recommends appointment of 20 new High Court judges

He said there was lack of information on how the process will be conducted.

"We were called on Thursday and informed of the plan though we did not agree to it. Huduma centres are controlled by the executive and having them host court registries will go against the principle of separation of powers," said Mr Muchela.

His sentiments were echoed by Mr Pascal Mbeche, who said that the judiciary needs to be in charge of its own infrastructure.

CJ Koome: We're on the precipice of a Constitutional crisis

Mr Benard Kipkoech Ngetich, who is contesting the LSK presidency, said allowing individuals who are not judicial officers to operate court registries at the Huduma centres will open the floodgates for quacks to offer services.

“Huduma centres have enough problems already and there is no need to add them other roles. The government should instead provide enough money for the judiciary to build courts and employ officers in all constituencies," said Mr Kipkoech.

Mr Kamau Chomba said the plan would make lawyers' work difficult due to bureaucratic inefficiencies.

"We have all witnessed the long queues that exist at the Huduma centres. The plan means that any time a lawyer wants to file a case, they must queue with their clients," said Mr Chomba.

The judiciary had announced in its communication that the initiative was to start on January 29 in six Huduma centres.

Among the services to be offered were filling new civil cases, filing of documents in executing cases, issuance of summons to appear, issuance of notice to appear in divorce cases, extraction of court orders and decrees, and accessing copies of rulings and judgements.