Why IEBC jobs now a risky affair after series of deaths, abductions

Working for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is gaining traction as one of the riskiest jobs to engage in following the mysterious deaths of its officials, a trend that seems to be on the rise with each subsequent general election.

Since 2013, the country has experienced at least one death of IEBC staff but it’s the murder of former IEBC ICT Manager Chris Msando, the highest ranking staff to have been killed over an election that shook the nation.

Mr Msando went missing on July 28, 2017, only to be discovered a day later at the city mortuary.

A postmodern conducted on his body revealed that he had been tortured and bore marks of incisions on his right arm and strangulation.

To date, no one has been charged or jailed for the murder in the case that for five years has not been brought to a logical conclusion.

As his wife Eva, is constantly reminded of her husband’s brutal murder by every poster, newspaper headline, bulletin and mention of IEBC, a growing number of families are now increasingly joining the foray as IEBC staff die in mysterious circumstances.

Risky job

The deaths have raised eyebrows and brought to question the callous nature at which persons eyeing political seats have become.

In this year’s general election, cases of IEBC staff assault and deaths have ignited the debate on the risky nature of being a staff at IEBC.

This follows the death of two Returning Officers; Embakasi East’s Daniel Mbolu Musyoka who first went missing on August 11 and was found killed at the Amboseli National Park four days later and the sudden death of Gichugu Constituency’s Geoffrey Gitobu who collapsed on Monday afternoon while driving his car.

He was pronounced dead upon arrival at Nanyuki Cottage Hospital.

A post-mortem on Musyoka’s body failed to point out the exact cause of death, turning the focus on the toxicological examination of samples picked for further analysis.

Government pathologist Dr Dorothy Njeru told the family that the murder was done in a “professional” manner and that there were no physical injuries and most of his internal organs were intact.

As for Mr Gitobu, a post-mortem indicated that he succumbed to a blood clot in the pulmonary vein and that he was anaemic.

Laikipia County DCI Boss Onesmus Towett dispelled claims that the official had been killed but the deaths though not yet officially linked to the polls have raised fears amongst IEBC staff and Kenyans who have taken to social media to share memes of how dangerous working for IEBC has become to a level that it should be included in the Netflix series “1,000 ways to die”.

Similar deaths

While Msando’s death makes it sound like the murders of IEBC staff began in the last general election, similar deaths occurred in 2013 and the years before and where deaths did not occur, abductions and assault cases were reported.

On March 2013, Returning Officer Waithanji Mwaniki was transporting ballot boxes from Kiruri Primary Polling station to the Kangema Tallying Centre when he was accidentally shot dead by an Administration Police officer guarding the vehicle.

The official died on the spot in the 3 am incident after being shot in the head by the officer who was seated at the back of the van.

In 2018, the court ordered that the family be compensated Sh8.4 million for the damages.

The electoral body and the Ministry of Interior were to pay the amount.

On August 19, 2017, 34-year-old Caroline Odinga, a Deputy Presiding Officer in Ugenya was found murdered in Sega town with multiple cuts on the head, face and neck.

Her family said she had gone to Sega polytechnic for a meeting with IEBC officials but did not return home.

The killing happened a week after another official Orenge Nyabicha was reported to have committed suicide just after overseeing the election.

Relatives said he lit a jiko and sealed all ventilation in his house in the Pipeline area which led to his suffocation.

They said he left behind a note claiming he was frustrated by IEBC’s inability to deliver a free and credible election.

Others have been lucky to survive kidnappings and assaults.

During this year’s elections day, Mohamed Kanyare the Presiding Officer at Towheed Polling Centre in Elnur Tula Tula ward, Eldas constituency was shot by unknown persons at close range inside the CDF Hall after allegedly declining to alter form 35A in favour of one of the candidates.

Mr Kanyare survived the attack but had his leg amputated.

On August 18 at around 10 am, Japheth Dibo an IT consultant who had been contracted by IEBC was reportedly kidnapped by unknown people and released the following day. The matter was reported at Kilimani Police station.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati has on several occasions said the commission’s staff have been profiled and harassed both offline and on social media.

On Monday, the commission said an organized group of goons wielding crude weapons attempted to attack its personnel as they prepared their responses to the presidential petitions at an undisclosed location within Nairobi but was repulsed by security officials.