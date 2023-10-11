Why Garissa residents may soon be forced to access Mombasa via Nairobi

Two key towns in Tana River County are at risk of being cut off by the expected El Niño floods because a spot along the Mombasa-Garissa highway that was washed away by floods five years ago has not been repaired.

The broken section of road in the Bilbil area between Hola and Bura towns forces commuters to divert into the bush. The section is currently 10 metres deep, with a diameter that continues to grow due to erosion.





People go about their business across the Garissa Bridge which is the entry to Garissa Town in this town Photo credit: Stephen Oduor

Transporters who rely on the road for the transit of goods and passengers from Mombasa to Garissa now fear that the worsening state of the road could completely paralyse transport, causing losses when the rains come.

"We don't even need El Nino; just a short rain will make the road impassable. This stretch has claimed more than four lives every time it has flooded. You can be sure more will be lost," said Ishmael Kodobo, the county assembly chairman for roads.

According to Mr Kodobo, motorists and passengers who rely on the road will be forced to take longer routes, with those from Garissa forced to go through Nairobi to reach Mombasa.

Those in Bura will be forced to travel through Kilifi County to Nairobi and will have source produce from markets in Mombasa.

"Our farmers sell to markets in Nairobi, especially the mango farmers who are just about to enter the harvest season. They will be affected if it rains."

Mr Kodobo notes that efforts to get the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) to address the issue have not borne fruit.

Efforts to reach KeNHA North Eastern Regional Director Erick Wambua proved futile as his phone was switched off.

Residents say camels and livestock will be the worst affected as they try to swim across, as the ground is littered with sharp metal rods.

"Once this section is flooded, it will look like a flooded road. More than 20 camels can drown in this section, so you can imagine what awaits a truck at night," said Ms Milcah Samuel, a local resident.

She notes that if the road is not repaired on time, children from Bura who attend schools in the northeastern region will find it difficult to return home after exams.

She has also warned of a shortage of food items that come to Bura from Nairobi.

In addition, the Garsen-Hola road, which is 60 per cent complete, is still under construction and could take another month to complete, depending on the weather.

Contractor A.O. Bayusuf points out that less than 7km remain to be completed, provided the rains don't come.

If it rains before the road is finished, Hola and Bura will be cut off and inaccessible.



