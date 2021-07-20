Nairobi curfew
Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Why Covid-19 fourth wave is yet to peak as predicted

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51

By  Hellen Shikanda

Health reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kemri had projected that by mid-July, the country would have recorded 4,300 new cases needing hospitalisation, and about 580 deaths.

Kenya’s fourth wave is yet to hit its peak as was predicted by the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri), and experts cite under-reporting of Covid-19 data by the Health ministry as one reason for the low numbers.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Covid-19 fourth wave that never was?

  2. LSK president Havi in more legal trouble

  3. Kenya records 618 new Covid cases, death toll of 3,800

  4. Ugandans got water for Covid-19 vaccine, experts say

  5. Homophobia is unAfrican, says gay rugby player

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.