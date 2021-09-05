Francis Atwoli
Jeff Angote

Why are you busy politicking instead of fighting for the rights of workers?

By  Walter Menya

  • The role of trade unions in politics cannot be gainsaid. Trade unions were instrumental in the fight for independence in Africa in the 1960s.
  • I mentor many youths in and out of the office in the labour movement, politics, private sector and government.

This week, Mr Francis Atwoli, the secretary-general of Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu), answers your questions.

