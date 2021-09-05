Why are you busy politicking instead of fighting for the rights of workers?

This week, Mr Francis Atwoli, the secretary-general of Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu), answers your questions.

What is your take on the breakdown of the relationship between the President and his deputy? Can you initiate a truce? Komen Moris, Eldoret

I have always stood for peace and unity. I was among the few Kenyans in 2017 who held the view that an Uhuru/Raila unity was necessary for peace and stability. I wish I was allowed by the President and his deputy to engage them. Certainly, the deputy president might not accept my involvement due to my position on his leadership style which I first questioned in 2014. If he had listened to me then, he would be in good books with the President.

What have you done as an international trade unionist to address the issue of Kenyan workers being assaulted in Gulf states? Komen Moris, Eldoret

Cotu (K) championed for the ratification of ILO Convention 97 and 143 where migrant workers are defined and their rights enshrined. Equally, the same is evidenced in the Employment Act 2007 Part XI, which has been greatly violated by some officials of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection. Personally, I have paid fare for several Kenyans who were being mistreated in the Gulf,to come back home.

As Cotu (K), we have been opposed to this modern day slavery and we have told the government that if they want Kenyans to work outside the country, then it should have government-to-government negotiation on behalf of Kenyans. We cannot leave this to unscrupulous employment bureaus and agents who don’t meet the required standards. We are glad that recently, the government entered into a bilateral agreement with the British government for health workers to work in UK.

Why do you feel that the deputy president has been the impediment to the President’s agenda of uniting Kenyans? Andrew Maranga Ratemo, Nairobi

He is among the few deputy presidents to rebel against their bosses. Sometime back, the deputy president told ODM leader Raila Odinga that the big mistake he did during his tenure in the Kibaki government was to rebel and work against the President, what cost him the presidency in 2013. So what changed? He is just lucky that President Uhuru Kenyatta is a gentleman and a good Catholic.

Does Cotu’s constitution allow you to engage in politics the way you have been doing or is this a personal choice? Githuku Mungai, Nairobi

The role of trade unions in politics cannot be gainsaid. They were instrumental in the fight for independence in Africa. In the 1960s, trade unionists in Africa, Asia and Latin America fought with zeal to deliver independence for their countries. In the case of Kenya, it is the trade unionists who continued the struggle for an independent country against the whites when the political leaders were in detention. Trade unionists like Makhan Singh, Aggrey Minya, Fred Kubai and Tom Mboya, will forever be remembered for their spirited fight towards an independent Kenya. It will be suicidal for me as the secretary general of Cotu (K) to remain silent while politicians both in National Assembly and Senate make bad laws and policies detrimental to the Kenyan workers. They will ask me, where were you when these laws were being made?

At what point do you advocate for the wellbeing of Kenyan workers when you are busy hosting politicians or attending their meetings and planning with them for the 2022 elections? Erick Ole Agade, Ikapolok Village, Malaba

In the wake of Covid-19, Cotu (K), Federation of Kenya Employers and the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection entered into an MoU that saw many unionised employees retain their jobs. We, as Cotu (K), have continued, through our programmes, to reach out to frontline workers by donating foodstuff, sanitisers and other protective equipment.

That notwithstanding, politics is a means of looking for leadership direction and any good labour leader of international repute like me must take lead in choosing a good leadership that can spur economic growth and create employment. Our engagement with political leaders is for purposes of influencing policies that favour our workers, nothing else.

Why should the country honour Francis Atwoli by naming a road after him? Fred Sagala, Eldoret

There is nothing wrong with honouring great men and women when they are still alive. I have said repeatedly, I was not aware nor consulted when the process was on. I am yet to even meet the MCA who pushed for the road to be renamed after me. But that said, my name is all over the world and one doesn’t require a street signage for them to know who Francis Atwoli is. Don’t look at this gesture as an honour to Atwoli as a person, it is an honour to Kenyan workers.

Why can’t you pave way for a younger person at Cotu? Fred Sagala, Eldoret

All general secretaries of affiliate unions are more than capable of being Cotu (K) secretary-general. That said, I mentor many youths in and out of the office in the labour movement, politics, private sector and government. I am a proud leader from where I stand.

What is Cotu’s take on the fact that the Labour ministry no longer assesses the injured at work for compensation? Some claims remain at the Treasury unpaid since 2018 and upon inquiry, one is told the law needs to be changed so that NHIF pays for those claims. Mathias Kanguru

Work Injury Benefits Act 2007, which provides for compensation to employees for injuries and illnesses, is clear on this matter and it, actually, is one of the five sets of labour laws that Cotu (K) put in place to protect workers. The NHIF Act does not include occupational safety and health. But there is a need for realignment and mainstreaming.

Does trade unionism have a place in today’s society considering the fact that lay-offs and downsizing have become the norm as informal employment aided by technology takes precedence? Derek Liech Onyango, Mombasa

Much of what we are going through as a country is a result of IMF and World Bank policies, which workers worldwide opposed when they were first introduced through Structural Adjustment Programmes (SAPs) in 1994.

We have for long been urging parliament to amend this. But in regards to technological changes, I would like to remind you that as long as there is going to be capital, there is going to be work. And as long as there is going to be work there are going to be workers, thus trade unions. But trade unions, the world over, are alive to the changes.

You have been promoting Luhya unity as elections near. But in so doing, you have been accused of coercing leaders to support a certain candidate. How is this promoting Luhya unity? Julius Orinda, Butula

Luhyas are not divided. The talk of ‘elusive Luhya unity’ is a creation of the press. I have worked with all the Luhya leaders on BBI. At least for the BBI, I can say it was Cotu’s (K) baby. For now, let us wait for political realignments to take place before you pin me down. Also, don’t fail to attend the Bukhungu II on December 31.

What measures can Cotu propose to safeguard the healthcare of workers? Brenda Akinyi, Nairobi

There is need to strengthen the Ministry of Health through budgetary allocation and also give maximum support to Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe and his team for the job well done on Covid-19. Second, all sub-county hospitals must be equipped with both medicine and equipment for our doctors to continue with their work.

Third, the government must not only improve the terms and conditions of service of workers in the health sector but constantly engage them on various issues they keep raising that are work-related. Remember Cotu (K) was and remains opposed to the decision to devolve healthcare to counties. We are convinced that this function should remain under the national government because of its critical nature, just like education.