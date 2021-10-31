Why Africa must be at heart of climate talks in Glasgow 

What is at stake for Africa at the COP-26 climate summit? Climate change could not be more evident as it is now. The record high temperatures, changing rainfall patterns, floods and rising sea levels are posing an ever-increasing threat to humanity.

The brunt of this human instigated disaster is hitting hard on the African continent and urgent and decisive action needs to be taken to avert a catastrophe.

In response to a report released on August 9 by Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said inclusive and green economies, prosperity, cleaner air, and better health care are possible for all if we respond to this crisis with solidarity and courage.

The IPPC report indicated that climate change is widespread, rapid, and intensifying with global surface temperature increasing faster since 1970 than in any other 50-year period over the last 2000 years.

Eastern Africa paradox

These changes disproportionately affect African with heavy rains and flooding projected as being more frequent.

While this is happening at unprecedented rate, Africa only accounts for just four percent of the global total greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions. Low adaptation strategies and high dependence on climate systems to grow food have been cited as the reasons that make Africa more vulnerable compared to other regions.

African governments have been less proactive in prioritising ways to fight climate change and the wealthy nations have been slow in funding projects aimed at mitigating the effects of climate change. This therefore begs the question of what is at stake for African countries in the COP-26 climate summit.

The recent floods in Eastern Africa and the unpredictable rainfall dubbed the ‘Eastern Africa paradox’ is a testament to this predicament. Therefore, issues that face Africa in the fight against climate change are unique and should be given unparalleled attention.

The climate conference in Glasgow may just be a vague meeting if Africa climate challenges are not prioritised because the continent is experiencing consequences of a climate crisis that she has least contributed to. Just like Covid-19, climate change has no borders and global cooperation cannot be overemphasised.