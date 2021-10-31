Breaking News: Court suspends judgment ordering President Uhuru Kenyatta to appoint rejected judges

Why Africa must be at heart of climate talks in Glasgow 

Climate Change Conference

Delegates attend the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, Scotland on October 31, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Andrew Ondiek

Medical student

Peking University, China

What you need to know:

  • The brunt of this human instigated disaster is hitting hard on the African continent.
  • Urgent and decisive action needs to be taken to avert a catastrophe. 

What is at stake for Africa at the COP-26 climate summit? Climate change could not be more evident as it is now. The record high temperatures, changing rainfall patterns, floods and rising sea levels are posing an ever-increasing threat to humanity.

