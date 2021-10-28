Pandora Papers should result in changes to spur investment

Pandora Papers

This photograph illustration shows a woman's shadow cast on the logo of Pandora Papers, in Lavau-sur-Loire, western France, on October 4, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Pascals Kris

What you need to know:

  • Having large amounts of money in foreign accounts denies Kenya much needed investment funds.
  • There is need for those who are capable to be willing and happy to invest in the country.

The recent investigations by journalists from all over the world dubbed the Pandora Papers have exposed scores of world leaders who have allegedly stashed large amounts of money in foreign accounts. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.