Paying school fees is not enough, we need the love

Parental love

Children want constant check-ups, the attention, the love and care.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Caroline Gatwiri

Communication and Journalism student

Maasai Mara University

Most parents and guardians tend to assume that after paying school fees and ensuring we have everything at school, we are fine. No, we are not. Financial support for our education is essential and we appreciate it. But it is not all we want as children. We want constant check-ups, attention, love and care. We want someone to ask us how we feel or at least have an idea of our daily routine, our struggles and achievements.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.