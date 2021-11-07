James Mancham

Mr James Mancham (left), the president of Seychelles, upon his arrival in Nairobi in the 1970s. Mr Mancham, who was on his way home from Europe, was seen off at the airport by the deputy chief of protocol, Miss Emma Murai.

When ousted Seychelles’ president used 680 Hotel to try and grab back power

By  John Kamau

  • Mancham was ousted on July 6, 1977 while attending the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations.
  • Coup plot was thwarted by Seychelles police who fought the militants at the airport.

Before he was deposed as Seychelles president, James Mancham was a playboy. It is said that in the streets of Victoria, the capital city, the 36-year-old president would stop his convertible Rolls-Royce Corniche at the slightest sight of a pretty girl.

