Wealth beneath: Mineral exports hit Sh59bn, more discovered in new survey

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Mercy Simiyu

What you need to know:

  • According to the Mining Ministry, Kenya is in the throes of unlocking its immense mining potential, boasting a treasure trove of largely underexplored and underexploited mineral resources.
  • A nationwide geological survey identified 970 minerals throughout the country.
  • Strategic minerals that Kenya is exploring encompass a range of crucial elements vital for various industries including radio-active minerals such as Uranium and Thorium, essential for nuclear applications.

