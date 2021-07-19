KRA admits revenue lost from mineral exporters with no permits

KRA Commissioner-General Githii Mburu

KRA Commissioner-General Githii Mburu who  has admitted that the government has been losing millions of shillings in revenue from companies which have been exporting huge quantities of minerals without permits.

By  David Mwere

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner-General Githii Mburu has admitted that the government has been losing revenue worth hundreds of millions of shillings after it emerged that some local companies have been exporting huge quantities of minerals without permits.

