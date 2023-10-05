After 50 years of mining precious stones, Taita man finally makes enough to buy a motorbike

Mining of gemstone is undeniably a tough job, one that Mzee Senja Changanya-an artisanal miner in Taita Taveta County knows all too well.

With over five decades of experience and lifelong commitment, it has been a life of hard work and dedication but in the end a thankless one.

As he reflects on his journey, Mzee Changanya, 65, can only boast ownership of an ordinary motorbike that he acquired through the sale of a green garnet.

He ventured into mining when he was only 14 years old after he was forced to drop out of school due to poverty.

However, success has remained elusive for Mr Changanya, leaving him with a sense of disappointment as he has yet to stumble upon a truly valuable gemstone that could fetch a significant price in the market.

Mzee Changanya, locally known as 'daktari wa miamba' which translates to a doctor of the rocks in English, has honed his skill in identifying potential gemstone rocks over five decades.

"I have seen people whose lives changed after getting gemstones. For me, I'm yet to get there. The most I have ever earned out of this is Sh100,000, which mostly went to feeding my family and paying school fees for my children," he said.





Artisanal miner Senja Changanya and some of his colleagues at a mining site at Mkuki CBO in Taita Taveta County Photo credit: Lucy Mkanyika| Nation Media Group

Though his efforts have not been rewarding despite diligently dedicating himself to mining gemstones, his expertise has attracted the attention of local universities and institutions seeking to tap into his knowledge to teach mining graduates about gemstone rocks and mining.

"I never attended a formal school but I went to the Taita Taveta University to get a training in mining. The training was to help me with knowledge about my work," he said.

The dedicated miner has spent his career tirelessly extracting gemstones in the Mkuki area. Each day, he braves the treacherous tunnels with a hammer, a chisel, and a spade, descending into the depths to uncover precious gems.

"I have a backache problem due to the tools I use for digging the tunnels. This has made me not able to continue with drilling," he says.

The veteran miner says the mining industry is capital-intensive, which excludes many locals from participating. Additionally, the requirements for permits are numerous and unclear, making it difficult for locals to secure mining locations.

"We use rudimentary tools and techniques and work in hazardous conditions. We are exposed to health and safety risks that have made it difficult for most of us to get gemstones," he said.

He further said mining locations are hard to secure, as the best ones are reserved for rich individuals.

"The requirements for one to get permits are too many and ambiguous. One has to know someone in government for them to get the permits," he said.

Despite the challenges, Mr Changanya's passion for mining has never waned. He continues to work tirelessly in the mines every day, hoping that one day he will find that elusive gemstone that will change his life.

"Right now I have nothing to show. I have not even been able to build a suitable home for my family but I hope one day I will be lucky. This job requires optimism," he said.

Asked whether his lack of success has taken a toll on his aspirations and whether he has regrets about his choice of profession, he says he remains hopeful, expressing his love for the craft and enduring commitment to his work.

He acknowledges that his efforts have not resulted in significant financial gain or recognition but believes that one day, he will strike gemstone gold and his love for the craft and his enduring commitment to his work will continue to drive him.

He is one of the locals who took part in forming the Mkuki Community Based Organisation in Mwatate, where locals are allocated an area to mine gemstones.





Mr Senja Changanya (standing) and some of the artisanal miners at Mkuki CBO area. Mr Senja has been an artisanal miner for over half a century but he is yet to get a gemstone that can change his life Photo credit: Lucy Mkanyika| Nation Media Group

Mr Changanya's story is not unique as many artisanal miners in the county sit on billions of shillings’ worth of natural resources but continue to wallow in poverty.

Taita Taveta is known for its vast mineral resources. Some of the precious stones found in this region include gemstones like tsavorite, ruby and garnet. It is also rich in industrial minerals such as iron ore, manganese and limestone.

These mineral resources have the potential to contribute significantly to the economic development of the region and the country as a whole and can attract investment, create job opportunities and stimulate various industries.

The county's diverse minerals, especially gemstones, have attracted investors from different corners of the world who have camped in the county to mint the wealth, as locals scrape a living as casuals in the mining companies, earning peanuts from resources extracted from the bowels of their ancestral land.

"Mining is capital-intensive and requires significant investment so many locals are unable to venture into the industry. It is high time that the government took action to support artisanal miners like me by providing them with modern equipment and affordable mining permits," Mr Changanya says.

This, he says, will go a long way in empowering them economically and improving their livelihoods.





Want to invest in mining industry? Here is what you need.

Obtain Mining permit (10 steps)





Estimated cost: KES 11,000

Cost details

Application processing fee for mining permit: KES 1,000

Fee for mining permit: KES 10,000

Total Duration: 5 hours- 48 days





Relevant Laws:

Kenya Mining Act 2016, Sections 136-138, 136

Stamp Duty Act, Section 5-9

The Mining (Licence and Permit) Regulations, 2017, Section 65-68

Data source: https://eregulations.invest.go.ke/