We, the youth, must protect the environment... no one else will

Four of the eight rangers popularly known as Team Lioness, from left: Sharon Nankinyi, 21, Loise Soila, 21, Ruth Sikeita 28, and Eunice Maantei, 20, at the Olgulului Community Conservancy on September 29, 2020. 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Tumiso Mathenge

Environmental and wildlife enthusiast

I have always liked animals and nature. I came to realise that poaching was a problem on my 10th birthday when I saw illegal ivory burning at the Nairobi National Park.

