We still have our snakes, says National Museums

The National Museums of Kenya has denied reports that highly poisonous snakes were swept away by raging floodwaters following heavy rains in the country.

In a statement, the National Museums of Kenya insisted that all snakes and other exhibits were well preserved.

It reassured the public that all the reptiles have been accounted for, allaying fears that they could be roaming around Nairobi and posing a risk to residents.

“This is to inform the public that at the National Museums of Kenya, the safety and security of all our live exhibits is paramount,” read part of the public notice.

The statement by the agency comes amidst claims that snakes and crocodiles had been displaced from their cages by the heavy rains currently pounding Nairobi and were prowling in Kijabe Street, Kipande Road, Ojijo Road, and the Goan Gymkhana area.

Flooding impact

The flooding impact across the country has claimed at least 210 people.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki said that 115 camps have been set up across 19 counties, hosting 27,586 people.

He further said 1,967 schools have been affected by the floods.

“The Government has made specific interventions to meet their essential food supplies of rice and beans totalling 336,000kg that have been distributed to support affected communities in Busia, Homabay, Kisumu, Machakos, Nairobi, Nakuru, and Muranga Counties,” Kindiki said in a statement.

At the same time, The Cabinet issued a warning alerting Kenyans to the looming threat of Cyclone Hidaya set to hit the coastal region.

"Crucially, the coastal region is likely to experience Cyclone Hidaya, which will result in heavy rainfall, large waves, and strong winds that could affect marine activities in the Indian Ocean," reads the cabinet dispatch.