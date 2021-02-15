We should all do our bit if we are to reduce climate change

An aerial view of the rising water levels from Lake Baringo. 

Photo credit: File | Robert Gichira | Nation Media Group

By  Ayanna Kinyua

pupil

Loreto Convent Msongari

Climate change is an issue of critical emergency across the world today. Action needs to be done now! If not, future generations will suffer from the mistakes that we have made. The crisis of global warming must be brought to the fore if we are to mitigate this problem.

