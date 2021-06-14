We all want to be wealthy, but no one wants to toil for riches

money

. We all want money but the earning process is where we draw the line.

Photo credit: File | Nation media Group

By  Bill Micheni

Student

Africa Nazarene University

Do you want to make Sh7,000 right now? Send this to ten of your friends in 3 minutes to win this and many more.”

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.