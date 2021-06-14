We all want to be wealthy, but no one wants to toil for riches

Do you want to make Sh7,000 right now? Send this to ten of your friends in 3 minutes to win this and many more.”

At some point, all of us have received a phishing link to a website promising huge rewards and only requires you to share it with a certain number of individuals within a given time limit. The websites later ask for a small registration fee or worse, introduce a virus to your device after you key in your personal details.

This is the story of many youths, especially those fresh out of high school. But what exactly does it take to make money? It seems everyone wants money quickly and in plenty, few are willing to work hard for it. This mindset has spawned online scams, pyramid schemes, forex trading and betting platforms.

People do not want to research and increase their chances of success and escape fraudulent deals. We all want money but the earning process is where we draw the line.

Money

Can one earn fast money? Absolutely, but can you earn fast wealth? Do you even know the difference between riches and wealth?

Riches are material; what amount of cash you have, how many houses and cars. Wealth is much broader.

To one, it’s the amount of time you can survive without having to work for money, to others it’s the amount of money you can earn without having to raise a finger and to another skill, it’s the lifestyle that can be achieved with the little there is.

But all of these mirror one key idea, financial freedom. That is true wealth.

Rather than waste your precious data on that pyramid scheme and build someone else’s online business, or your money on a mega jackpot you may or may not win, save it in a bank account with a significant compound interest rate, buy a book on traversing the stock market or perfect your life and professional skills in readiness for the market.

Sharpen skills

It’s one thing to have that paycheck every month, I get it. Study hard and get that job but do not stop there because there is a lot more you can do. Build another income stream and another and another. There is no limit whatsoever.

Honestly though, all that I’ve said is completely useless to you if you’re not ready to work. Not for the money but for results, to sharpen your skills as well as to find pleasure and joy in what you have done.

It is useless if you are not willing to seek the knowledge on making and maintaining the wealth you so desperately want and it is definitely useless if you cannot dream.

Do not lose that childhood dream, let it be your target and watch how you will achieve it without a doubt. You can have it all, you can be wealthy and you can definitely be free.