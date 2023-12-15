Visa-free Kenya hopes to attract 4.5 million tourists annually by 2027

The government is aiming to increase the number of tourists coming to Kenya by 200 per cent to 4.5 million by 2027, an achievement it says will now be aided by its plan for visa-free access.

In a breakdown of the expected impact of the decision, government spokesman Isaac Mwaura says the tourism sector will receive a boost of almost 200 per cent from the current 1.48 million tourists who visit the country every year.

“Currently, Kenya receives 1.48 million tourists annually. The visa-free entry will increase our international tourists to 2.5 million in the short term and 4.5 million by 2026/2027. The tourism sector's income will thus bulge by over 200 per cent,” Mr Mwaura said.

During the 60th Jamhuri Day celebrations on Tuesday, President William Ruto announced that Kenya will abolish visa requirements for all visitors in a bid to open up the country economically.

“Beginning January 2024, Kenya will be a visa-free country. It shall no longer be necessary for any person from any corner of the globe to carry the burden of applying for a visa to come to Kenya,” Ruto said.

On the issue of controlling people who will be coming in, the spokesperson said: “Plans are in place to control incoming visitors through the Integrated Border Management Information System and prior electronic travel authorisation. Incoming visitors will only stay 3 months and register if they have to stay beyond 90 days.”

The move is also expected to boost annual remittances from some 535,000 Kenyans working in the diaspora from the current Sh600 billion to Sh1 trillion.

“As our global presence increases, the government has seen it wise to make visits to Kenya easier and seamless. Currently, Kenyans enjoy entry to 46 countries visa-free, on reciprocity, whereas another 152 require Visa.”

On the safety of Kenyans living in some of the regions where there is ongoing conflict, the spokesperson said the government has taken steps to evacuate them.

This includes 1,400 Kenyans in conflict areas such as Sudan, Israel and Gaza.

“Kenya was the first country to evacuate her citizens from Sudan, despite us not sharing a common border. Several other Kenyans have also been evacuated from slavery and mistreatment in Myanmar and Malaysia.”

According to Dr Mwaura, cases of abuse of Kenyans working abroad, especially in Saudi Arabia, have drastically reduced since President Ruto came to power.

The government has also claimed that the number of Kenyans who are working abroad has risen to over 500,000, majorly spread in the UK, the Gulf, Germany and other countries.