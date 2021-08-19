University of Nairobi takes lion’s share of ‘A’ students

Students who scored a mean Grade of A in the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams have been placed in only 21 universities.

According to data released by the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) yesterday, the University of Nairobi has taken the lion’s share of 892 students who scored a Mean Grade of A.

The UoN got 360 of the top scorers, who will now pursue prestigious courses at the institution.

It is followed by Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), which got 175 and Kenyatta University, where 113 grade A students were placed but one A student opted to pursue a diploma instead of a degree programme.

Over the years, top students have preferred courses in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) category, with a particular preference for established universities.

The most competitive courses include Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery, Architectural studies, Bachelor of Engineering (Aeronautical Engineering), Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Clinical Medicine, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Bachelor of Law, Bachelor of Computer Science and Bachelor of Information Science, among others.

Stem programmes

University of Nairobi has over the years been popular for medicine and law courses while JKUAT and Kenyatta University are renowned for science, IT and arts courses.

Egerton University got 49 grade A students, Technical University of Kenya (27), Kenya Methodist (13), Maseno University (22), Moi university (71), Mount Kenya (13), Kabarak (5), Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (9), Kisii university (8), Uzima University (8) while Dedan Kimathi University got nine students.

This year, newer public universities and private ones offering the Stem programmes had quite a significant number placed there.

Kenya Methodist University, University of Eldoret, Kenya Highlands Evangelical University, Multimedia University, University of East Africa, Baraton, Meru University of Science and Technology and Amref International University all received one grade A student each.

Of the 893 students who scored grade A (plain) last year, two were from special needs schools.

Tvet programmes

According to statistics released by the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec), 721 were from national schools, 97 from extra county schools, two from county schools, three from sub-county schools and 70 were from private schools.

A total of 6,420 candidates scored A-, 14,427 scored B+ (plus), 38,194 candidates scored B-(minus) while a total of 57,999 candidates scored C+ (plus) in the 2020 examinations.

In the 2020 KCSE results, a total of 143,140 candidates scored C+ and above, qualifying to join university, compared to the 125,747 recorded in the 2019 exams.

In the placement announced by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha, a total of 128,073 were placed to pursue degree programmes while 193,949 will pursue Technical and Vocational Education and Training (Tvet) programmes.