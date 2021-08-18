University of Nairobi
How varsities shared 2020 candidates

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Kenyatta University, Maseno University, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, University of Nairobi and Mount Kenya University have been allocated the highest number of students this year.

