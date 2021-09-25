UN proposes soldiers fight climate risks

Raychelle Omamo

Foreign Affairs CS Raychelle Omamo says climate change is fuelling war in Africa.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

 Kenya is supporting proposals to have UN peacekeepers granted the mandate to guard against environmental degradation as part of an overall campaign to deal with climate change.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.