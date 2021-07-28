Kenya, UK sign new five-year defence pact

Uhuru Kenyatta

President Kenyatta at Mansion House, the Official Residence of the Lord Mayor of London, where he attended the Kenya-UK Investment Forum.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Allan Olingo

Nation Media Group

Kenya and the United Kingdom (UK) have signed a five-year Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA) to tackle shared threats across East Africa.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.