Concerns on civilian safety fuel Somalia’s stance on Amisom

Amisom

Amisom soldiers on guard in Somalia. 

Photo credit: File | AFP
logo (14)

By  Aggrey Mutambo  &  Abdulkadir Khalif

Somalia will this week expect a report from a team appointed by Prime Minister Hussein Roble to investigate circumstances under which seven people were killed in a raid by African Union Mission forces in Somalia (Amisom).

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.