Uhuru, other leaders eulogise ex-minister Simeon Nyachae

President Uhuru Kenyatta has eulogized former Cabinet minister Simeon Nyachae, who died on Monday, as an icon of Kenya's progress through the years.

In a message of comfort to the family of the independence-era provincial administrator, the President said his successful transition from public service to the world of business and politics demonstrated that focus and hard work pays.

Mr Kenyatta added that death has robbed Kenya of a statesman whose long service to it helped shape its standing as one of Africa's most progressive economies.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing away of Mzee Simeon Nyachae, a distinguished son of Kenya, a friend and a man whose contribution to the making of the Kenyan nation will remain with us for eternity,” he said in a statement from Sagana in Nyeri County.

"Throughout his many years of service to the nation, right from his time in the provincial administration through to his transition into business and politics, Mzee Nyachae exhibited exemplary zeal to succeed. As he exits from this world, he leaves a rich legacy of success.

Recalling his interactions with Nyachae over the years, the President said the former Nyaribari Chache MP was a jolly, accessible and dependable elder whose wise counsel and friendship he will miss.

"I recall with nostalgia my many interactions with Mzee Nyachae over the years. As an elder and friend, he always had a word of wisdom and encouragement for me. Many will remember and miss his warm personality and his hearty and infectious laughter.”

Other messages

In his condolence message, Deputy President William Ruto said Nyachae was a "progressive, selfless and steadfast leader who was genuinely passionate about public service, politics and uniting people in a common cause".

"He was a passionate, indefatigable and forthright operator whose affable disposition and wit earned him friends and foes alike. He was a philanthropist, who took pleasure in helping the needy in society," the DP added via Twitter.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga said, "The Abagusii community has lost one of its most illustrious sons."

Mr Kalonzo Musyoka, leader of the Wiper Democratic Movement, said Nyachae's death has deprived the country of one of its most illustrious Leaders.

"He will be remembered as an effective chief secretary even before becoming an equally effective go-getter minister."

Musalia Mudavadi, leader of the Amani National Congress party, noted that the former minister had a distinguished career as a dedicated public servant.

"He rose to the coveted and powerful position of chief secretary, where he distinguished himself in championing the District Focus for Rural Development; the precursor to devolution. He also served in the key Cabinet portfolios of Agriculture, Finance and Roads and Public Works," Mr Mudavadi wrote on his social media pages.

"I personally benefitted from his wise counsel and wealth of public experience during our tenure as Cabinet colleagues."