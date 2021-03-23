Uhuru mourns top Jubilee Party official James Waweru

Mr James Muiru Waweru

Mr James Muiru Waweru, Jubilee Party Executive Director who died on March 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • President Uhuru Kenyatta, leader of the Jubilee Party, described Waweru’s death as “a big blow to the country he served with distinction for many years as an administrator”.

Jubilee Party's Executive Director James Muiru Waweru has died, Secretary-General Raphael Tuju has confirmed.

