Uhuru mourns top Jubilee Party official James Waweru

Jubilee Party's Executive Director James Muiru Waweru has died, Secretary-General Raphael Tuju has confirmed.

In a statement, the party said Waweru died on Tuesday morning, en route to Karen Hospital in Nairobi.

He is survived by his wife Cecilia Muthoni, sons Victor Waweru, Martin Murage and lan Wamunyu, and daughters Eddah Waweru and Abi Murage.

Waweru worked as Sports permanent secretary and Nairobi provincial commissioner during President Mwai Kibaki's era.

In his eulogy, Mr Tuju said he had an impeccable career in the civil service, rising through the ranks to the level of a provincial commissioner and later a PS in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

“In his latest assignment as Executive Director of Jubilee Party at the headquarters in Pangani, he provided sober, reliable and dependable leadership," he said.

“He has been the embodiment of wisdom, always a voice of reason and a father figure who will be greatly missed."

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

President’s message

President Uhuru Kenyatta, leader of the Jubilee Party, described Waweru’s death as “a big blow to the country he served with distinction for many years as an administrator”.

In his condolence message, President Kenyatta said Waweru was a seasoned public servant who left a mark of excellence wherever he served.

“It is unfortunate that we have lost one of Kenya's most seasoned administrators. Waweru's commitment, personal discipline and loyalty to the country saw him rise through the ranks to become a top public administrator,” he said.

"As the ruling Jubilee Party, we've lost a trusted, loyal and efficient leader, whose contribution as the most senior executive has ensured our stability and progress,” he added.

Deputy President William Ruto said they have lost “a dedicated member and champion of the Jubilee Party and its development blueprint”.

“Waweru was an illustrious leader who served the party with distinction,” he said.



