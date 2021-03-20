Kericho Deputy Governor Susan Kikwai dies of Covid-19

Kericho Deputy Governor Susan Kikwai.

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • President Uhuru Kenyatta eulogised Kikwai as a devoted public servant who was deeply committed to everybody's progress and wellbeing.

Kericho Deputy Governor Susan Kikwai is dead.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.