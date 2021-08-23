Uhuru and Raila
Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga asked to refund BBI cash

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi blames some proponents of the drive for having personalised the initiative.
  • Keiyo South MP Daniel Rono, said they intend to table a motion in the National Assembly to force BBI promoters to refund wasted public funds.

Allies of Deputy President William Ruto and Amani National Congress (ANC) boss Musalia Mudavadi now want President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga to refund funds used in the flopped constitutional change bid.

