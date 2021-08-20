BBI is unconstitutional, Court of Appeal rules

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Courts have dealt President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM party leader Raila Odinga another blow after declaring the Building Bridges Initiative Constitutional Amendment Bill (2020) illegal. 

