Uhuru holds talks with Rwanda’s Kagame on trade, transport

President Uhuru Kenyatta Rwanda Paul Kagame

President Uhuru Kenyatta with President Paul Kagame of Rwanda at State House, Nairobi.

Photo credit: File | PSCU 

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday hosted his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame in Nairobi, with trade and transport featuring in their discussions.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.