DPP wants trader Nathan Loyd Ndung’u jailed in Rwanda for fraud

Nathan Loyd Ndung’u

Nathan Loyd Ndung’u at the Milimani Law Courts on February 2, 2022 where the state applied to detain him for 21 days to enable him to be extradited to Rwanda to serve a jail term of 5 years.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

A businessman being sought by the Rwandan government to serve a five-year jail term for fraud will know his fate on Friday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.