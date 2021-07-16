Uhuru condemns killing of environmentalist Joanna Stuchburry

Breaking news: Corporal Caroline Kangogo dead after allegedly shooting herself

Joanna Stuchburry fought to protect Kiambu forest from developers. 

Photo credit: File | Nationn Media Group

By  PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta has condemned the killing of Kenyan environmentalist Joanna Stuchburry and ordered security agencies to track down the perpetrators of the heinous act.

